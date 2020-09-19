More “Good Things” to love

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Good Things Utah, Utah’s longest running and highest rated daytime lifestyle show is adding a second hour starting Monday, September 21, 2020. The show premiered in October 2002 in the 10-11 a.m. hour, where it ran for more than a decade before moving to the 9 a.m. time slot in 2013. Showcasing all the good things Utah and the Intermountain West have to offer, Good Things Utah expands to two-hours to deliver more “good things” for it’s audience.

Hosted by Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Reagan Leadbetter, Ali Monsen, Deena Manzanares and Brian Carlson, Good Things Utah regularly features the latest information on community events, entertainment, celebrity news, cooking and recipes, health and wellness, relationship and parenting advice, beauty and style news, gardening, career guidance and local businesses. The show’s popular live format always includes opening and closing table talk hot topics, cooking demos and entertaining and informative guest segments.

The second hour promises to deliver more of the top-quality programming Good Things Utah viewers have come to love and enjoy.

Stay connected with the hosts and the show by visiting the Good Things Utah page on ABC4.com.