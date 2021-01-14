Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks NAACP tribute to air on TV

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The NAACP Salt Lake Branch will host the 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks Memorial commemoration on Monday, January 18, 7:00 pm on Utah’s CW30 and Saturday, January 23, 6:00 pm on ABC4 Utah. The Dr. King, Rosa Parks, First Responders and Scholarship Awards will be presented during the special one-hour broadcast.

The 2021 celebration theme is “The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community.” The Honorable Shauna Graves-Robertson is the keynote speaker. Special contributors include Utah Governor Spencer Cox, NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson, and U.S. Attorney John Huber. The broadcast also features musical tributes in honor of civil rights pioneers Dr. King and Rosa Parks.

