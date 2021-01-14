Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks NAACP tribute to air on TV

Don't Miss

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The NAACP Salt Lake Branch will host the 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks Memorial commemoration on Monday, January 18, 7:00 pm on Utah’s CW30 and Saturday, January 23, 6:00 pm on ABC4 Utah. The Dr. King, Rosa Parks, First Responders and Scholarship Awards will be presented during the special one-hour broadcast.

The 2021 celebration theme is “The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community.” The Honorable Shauna Graves-Robertson is the keynote speaker. Special contributors include Utah Governor Spencer Cox, NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson, and U.S. Attorney John Huber. The broadcast also features musical tributes in honor of civil rights pioneers Dr. King and Rosa Parks.

Visit NAACP-Salt Lake Branch for membership and donor information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Transfer of Power

FULL COVERAGE: Transfer of Power