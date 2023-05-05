SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Surprise!! Flight attendant Samora Magadla from Salt Lake City, Utah gets the shock of his life on today’s (5/5/23) episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing at 11am on Utah’s CW30 and 3pm on ABC4.

Samora is a huge fan of Jennifer’s and is overjoyed when JHUD herself surprises him over Zoom. Samora, who works for Delta, tells Jennifer that watching her show gives him the energy to keep “serving smiles in the aisles!” He shares how much Jennifer means to him and thanks her for spreading positive energy in the world, then tells her that he would love to have a chance to be in her studio audience. Then, Jennifer grants that wish by surprising Samora with a trip to the show! His reaction is so fabulous!

Click here to see the big surprise segment!

You have two chances to see the Jennifer Hudson Show – Weekdays at 11am on Utah’s CW30 and 3pm on ABC4 Utah. Visit The Jennifer Hudson Show online.