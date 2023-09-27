HOLLYWOOD, California (ABC4 Utah) – After more than 20 years of fostering young love on “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” “The Golden Bachelor” showcases a whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years.

On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?

Watch The Golden Bachelor on ABC4 – premiering Thursday (Sept. 28) at 7PM MT.

#TheGoldenBachelor