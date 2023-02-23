SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Civil rights champion, Jeanetta Williams, is celebrating 30 years as the President of the NAACP Salt Lake Branch and nearly two decades as the President of the Tri-State Region for Utah, Idaho and Nevada.

Williams sits down one on one with ABC4 News Anchor Emily Florez to reflect on her journey, her achievements, the challenges she’s faced, her motivation and what she still wants to accomplishin the name of equality for everyone in Utah and across the Intermountain West.

