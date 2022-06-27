(ABC4 UTAH) The Optum Mobile Clinic has been on the road for just under a year and in that time, the team has traveled over 10,000 miles to provide the state with exceptional healthcare. Overall they’ve visited 34 cities, from Logan to Kamas to Tooele.

Throughout all their visits, the Optum Mobile Clinic has brought member health screenings to about 400 patients, of those completing approximately 380 mammograms.

Through this clinic, they offer a mix of wellness and diagnostic services as well as medical professionals readily available during one visit at one location reducing travel and wait times.

Screenings on board include a bone density screening, a RetinaVue™ Eye Exam, A1C (blood sugar), spirometry (lung test) and mammograms.

Type of Care Available:

Adult care

Preventive and health screenings

Wellness education

Services:

Mammograms (for breast cancer)

Bone density test (for bone strength)

Ankle-brachial index (for blocked blood vessels)

Diabetic peripheral neuropathy (for nerve damage)

RetinaVue™ eye exam (for vision health)

A1c (for blood sugar)

Spirometry (for lungs)

Microalbumin kit (for kidney tests)

Staffing:

Two licensed nurse practitioners

Two medical assistants

One radiology technician

One driver and clinic concierge

*Typical staffing; may be adjusted depending on the type of event (e.g., member visit appointments, community service events)

Features:

Two private exam rooms

Radiology lab

Comfortable and modern lobby

Air conditioning and heating

Mammograms

Did you know that Utah falls far below the national percentage of Utah women aged 40 or older who reported receiving a mammogram within the past two years? Only 64.5% of Utah women aged 40 or older have had a mammogram in the last two years compared with 72.3% of U.S. women.

Utah’s goal for breast cancer screening in 2020 was 76% – according to the Utah Department of Health Cancer Utah website – all but two counties (Summit, Wasatch) are still below the national average and no counties in the state have met the Utah goal.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in American women, behind skin cancer and screening cannot prevent breast cancer. Although, mammograms are the best way to find cancer early, when its easier to treat and before it can be felt.

The U.S. Preventive Service Task Force recommends women aged 50 to 74 years and is at risk for breast cancer get a mammogram every two years. Women who are 40-49 years old should talk to their doctor or other health care professional about when to start and how often to get a mammogram. Women should weigh the benefits and risks of screening tests when deciding whether to begin getting mammograms before the age of 50.

What is the process for a mammogram in the Mobile Clinic?

There is a separate, private room on the mobile clinic for the mammogram. Four to six X-rays of the breast are taken to look for breast disease or cancer. A radiologist, who specializes in breast imaging, reviews the X-rays.

The procedure takes about 20 minutes. The actual breast compression lasts just a few seconds each time.

A full report of the results of your mammogram are sent to your health care provider like your OBGYN and/or your primary care physician.

Where can we find the Mobile Clinic next?

Look for it this week in Ogden, Roy, and at the Optum Layton Community Center.

While a service for Optum members, the Mobile Clinic service area, is currently 10 Utah counties – Salt Lake, Davis, Box Elder, Cache, Morgan, Summit, Tooele, Utah, Wasatch and Weber.

Hours of operation and locations vary and range from community partners such as physicians’ offices, and community and senior centers to local businesses or shopping centers, among other locations.

Visit their website for more information or call (866) 637-5268 if you have questions.

*Sponsored content.