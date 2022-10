SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Good Morning Utah invites you to wake up to horrifying fun as GMU kicks off Halloween at one of Utah’s most frightening Halloween attractions – Fear Factory in Salt Lake City. It’s nationally ranked as one of the best haunted attractions in America.

Join Good Morning Utah’s Kayla Baggerly as she dares to go inside Fear Factory on Halloween. Watch GMU Monday morning from 5am to 7am on ABC4 Utah and until 8am on Utah’s CW30.

Happy Halloween!