Free COVID Vaccinations offered by Salt Lake County Health at ABC4 Studio

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – ABC4 Utah is working with Salt Lake County Health, Real Salt Lake and members of Utah’s Asian community to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations in Salt Lake City on Saturday, August 21, 2021 as part of ABC4’s on-going effort to support Utah’s neighborhood COVID-19 vaccination clinics and all Utahns wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Community COVID Clinic is a drive-thru clinic hosted by ABC4 Utah along with The Asian Pacific Islander American Advocates of Utah, Refugee & Immigrant Center Asian Association of Utah, The Utah Asian Chamber of Commerce, Real Salt Lake and the Salt Lake County Health Department. The drive-thru clinic is Saturday, August 21st from 2:30-5:30pm at the ABC4 Studio – 2175 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City.

Anyone eligible for the COVID vaccine is welcome to stop by for a free COVID-19 vaccination.