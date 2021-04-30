Five boys go missing.. lives destroyed. Has justice been served?

Watch The Justice Files: Five Boys this Sunday, May 2nd on ABC4 News at 10pm

It’s been close to 35 years since the mysterious disappearance of five boys sent fear throughout Utah. What happened to them? Was their disappearance the works of a serial killer?

ABC4 News Crime and Punishment Correspondent Marcos Ortiz sits down with the mothers of the five boys who lost their lives. Through interviews and audio recordings of the prime suspect and eventually the person held accountable, The Justice Files looks back at the horrific murders that shook the state.

Watch ABC4 News at 10 on Sunday, May 2nd, at 10 p.m. for the first part of The Justice Files special series report “Five Boys”.