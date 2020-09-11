Drew Barrymore brings her humor and positivity to daytime TV

NEW YORK CITY, New York (ABC4 Utah) –

THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW is optimism TV, bringing information, inspiration, and entertainment to the daytime audience this fall. The one hour nationally syndicated daytime show is produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution and filmed in New York City.

Known world-wide for her infectious brand of humor and positivity, host Drew Barrymore will share her undeniably relatable point of view on the show while celebrating every part of humanity along the way.

Drew’s creating a movement to march in the army of optimism with a multi-topic format. She will elevate, inspire and entertain in every area and in every segment from human interest stories to happy news to lifestyle segments and celebrity guests.

One signature segment to look forward to is “Drew’s News,” a topical segment where Drew and her guest break down the day’s most surprising and compelling stories from pop culture to human-interest. Funny, informative and inspiring, these stories are curated and shared through Drew’s personal lens of heart, humor and optimism.

Drew Barrymore, Chris Miller, Ember Truesdell and Jason Kurtz are executive producers.

DREW BARRYMORE HOST & EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

Drew Barrymore was born in Culver City, Calif., into a revered acting family that includes, among many others, her grandfather John Barrymore. She started performing in commercials before her first birthday. At age 6, she was chosen by director Steven Spielberg to co-star as Gertie in “E.T.: The Extraterrestrial.”

In 1995 she created her own production company, Flower Films, with partner Nancy Juvonen. Their first film was the 1999 comedy “Never Been Kissed,” followed by the box office hit “Charlie’s Angels” in 2000. Firmly established as a production powerhouse, Flower Films subsequently produced the features “50 First Dates,” cult favorite “Donnie Darko,” “Duplex,” “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” “Music and Lyrics,” “Fever Pitch,” “He’s Just Not That Into You” and “Whip It” (which she directed and appeared in).

Barrymore won a 2009 Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for her role as fallen heiress Edith Bouvier Beale in the lauded HBO production of “Grey Gardens.” Most recently, she starred in and executive produced the Netflix original series “Santa Clarita Diet” for three seasons.

In addition to her lengthy entertainment career, Barrymore is also an entrepreneur who created a successful lifestyle brand, Flower by Drew, in 2013 that has grown to include beauty products, a home line, and an eyewear collection. Barrymore will launch her nationally syndicated self-titled daytime show serving as host and executive producer on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 pm on ABC4 Utah.

