Converting Utah’s oldest coal plant to hydrogen power

Utah’s oldest coal factory is set to get a major facelift in the next four years. Green hydrogen, once dubbed freedom fuel by president George W. Bush, is making a major comeback. The Intermountain Power Project is set to convert its Delta coal plant into a green hydrogen plant to create renewable energy for the region.

About two hours southwest of Salt Lake City, along state route 174, is the Intermountain Power Project. The plant began producing power for 35 entities across six states in 1986.