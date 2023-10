RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Don’t miss the annual Toys for Tots Charity Car Show presented by Rockin’ Hotrod Productions. Hundreds of vehicles will be on display for your enjoyment and the suggested “cost of admission” is a donation to Toys For Tots. The goal is to raise close to $20,000 for Toys For Tots this year. We appreciate your support.

Visit ABC4.com/ToysForTots for more information about how to help or how to request help this holiday season.