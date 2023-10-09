Donate new or gently used winter clothing items for kids in need across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – With colder weather fast approaching, now is the time to help kids in need get the warm clothing necessary to protect themselves from the harsh, cold temperatures.

We invite you to join ABC4 Utah, CW30 and MeTV4.2, along with Nuttall’s Sewing Centers in supporting Utah kids this winter. Please donate new or gently used winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves, etc… to the Coats4Kids Donation Drive. Donations can be made at any Nuttall’s Sewing Center (Layton, Murray, Riverton, Pleasant Grove) – check for locations and hours online.

Or donate at the Good4Utah Studio (2175 West 1700 South) during business hours M-F (8:30am to 4:30pm).

Donations will be distributed to school aged children in need across Utah through the school districts. Donations are needed for all age groups (pre-school thru 12th grade), for kids of all sizes.

Donations are being accepted now through October 31, 2023.

Together we can help keep Utah kids warm this winter and that is Good4Utah. THANK YOU!