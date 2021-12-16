Bowl Game Coverage on ABC4: USU & BYU

Don’t miss out on any of the college football action this Saturday, December 18th on ABC. Cheer on the Utah State University Aggies Football Team and the Brigham Young University Football Team right here on ABC4 Utah.

BYU takes on the University of Alabama Birmingham in the Independence Bowl at 1:30 p.m.

Then at 5:30 p.m., Utah State University Aggies go head to head with the Beavers of Oregon State University in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. Both games are live on ABC4 Utah! Then stick around for a Real Live Sports post-game special with Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff. ABC4 News and ABC4 Sports.. There4You! Go Aggies! Go Cougars!