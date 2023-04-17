AULANI RESORT, Hawaii (ABC4 Utah) – Sunday night, Utahn Elise Kristine rocked the microphone on American Idol. Tonight (Mon April 17) Brigham Young University student Dawson Wayne takes the stage to sing for a spot in the top 20!

Tune in tonight at 7pm on ABC4 Utah to watch and cheer on Dawson! America can help keep Dawson’s dream of becoming an American Idol alive by voting. American Idol wraps up two incredible nights of performances from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Noah Cyrus mentors the signers performing Monday… all hoping to secure that coveted spot in the top 20. Go Dawson!