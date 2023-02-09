SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of POWs being released from Hỏa Lò prison – better known as the “Hanoi Hilton” – in North Vietnam. Officially called “Operation Homecoming.” ABC4 News Anchor Emily Florez sits down with a retired Air Force pilot and prisoner of war for a candid conversation about the POW experience and what the word “freedom” means to the hundreds of people once imprisoned while defending our country. Don’t miss “Hanoi Heroes” tonight on ABC4 News at 6pm.

Learn more about Emily Florez online, click here.