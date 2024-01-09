Join ABC4/CW30 (Good4Utah) as we kick off a 6-week celebration of Honoring Black History on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Monday Jan. 15) with “A Granddaughter’s Dream” – a 30-minute special presentation of an in-depth interview with Martin Luther King, Jr.’s and Coretta Scott King’s granddaughter, 15-year-old Yolanda Renee King. King shares details about her new picture book which she calls a tribute to her grandparents and why she feels moved to help continue the message and work of her grandparents.

Join us at 2:00 p.m. on Monday Jan. 15, 2024 on ABC4 for ‘A Granddaughter’s Dream,” followed by live coverage of the 2024 University of Utah Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March and Rally – live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m only on ABC4.

There’s a special encore presentation later in the day following the NFL Wildcard Game on ABC4.