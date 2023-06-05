Get the information on conditions that can impact your day and safety

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – ABC4 News introduces its new 4Warn Weather and Traffic forecasting and reporter resources and services. New tools to help viewers and online users prepare for whatever comes our way across Utah and our full viewing area, include NE Nevada, SW Wyoming, Southern Idaho and parts of Northern Arizona.

Count on Utah’s most accurate weather team to keep you informed and alert to changing weather conditions – live reporting on ABC4 Utah, CW30 and online 24/7 at ABC4.com.

The 4Warn Weather Team includes Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy (Weekdays ABC4 News at 4, 5, 6 and 10pm); Thomas Geboy (Weekdays on Good Morning Utah 5am to 7am, Live until 8am on CW30, and Midday News at Noon); Nate Larsen (ABC4 News Weekends at 5pm & 10pm); and Southern Utah Meteorologist and Reporter Garrett James (Weekdays at 7pm on CW30).

ABC4 News Anchor Sarah Murphy provides 4Warn Traffic reports on Good Morning Utah.

4Warn Weather and Traffic – another useful resource from ABC4 New that’s Good4Utah!

Visit the 4Warn Weather page on abc4.com.