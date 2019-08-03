Intermountain doctors issue warning about youth and concussion ahead of fall sports season

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the school year just around the corner, fall sports are also coming up – and with them, the risk of concussions for young athletes.

Sports like cheerleading, football and girls soccer mean concussion dangers are looming for student athletes, and doctors at the TOSH Concussion Clinic in Murray warn parents the signs of a concussed athlete may not be immediately apparent.

“It oftentimes isn’t presenting with a loud boom – it’s these subtle changes,” said Dr. Anne Russo with the clinic. “For some people with brain injuries…they may feel okay in the moment that they’re hit…but over the course of several hours symptoms may develop,” she said.

Russo said behavior changes are the most common signs of a concussion. The changes include having trouble focusing in school, being more tired than usual, having trouble sleeping, and light and noise sensitivity.

“More headaches, fatigue…difficulties in thinking,” said Russo. “We have occupational therapy that people can do that can help with that function and make them feel better.”

Russo said it’s important for athletes to be proactive – check up with your doctor to make sure your brain is in good condition before the season starts.