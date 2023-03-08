OREM, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Zions Indie Film Fest is almost, and co-directors Marshall and Michelle Moore are excited to bring new changes to this year’s festival, including a name change. The Zions Indie Film Fest, previously known as the LDS Film Festival, is an invitation for filmmakers to come to Utah and showcase their talents, and the festival offers a unique experience for audiences and industry professionals alike.

The festival has a wide variety of films, from feature films to short films, documentaries, and music videos. The festival kicks off with opening night, where attendees can enjoy the music video competition and watch the featured film, which is followed by a Q&A with the director. The festival also includes a marathon day of script table reads, where screenwriters introduce their scripts to an audience before they’re even made.

According to Marshall Moore, the festival is geared towards families, and attendees of all ages are welcome. Marshall and his wife, Michelle have watched every single film that have been pushed forward to their judges, and they have been impressed with the quality of filmmaking and submissions.

The festival is set to start on opening night, on March 15–18 at the SCERA Center in Orem.