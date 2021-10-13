Zesty Shrimp, Cucumber & Tomato Salad

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Sometimes you just need a quick dish that’s refreshing and simple to make. Here’s that recipe. FYI – You can swap out shrimp for ahi tuna or any kind of protein.

Recipe prepared by George Severson, ABC4 Daily Dish Producer

Zesty Shrimp, Cucumber and Tomato Salad

• 1 Dozen cooked shrimp – medium sized (diced)

• 1 Cucumber, (medium to large) sliced and cut in half

• 3 Roma tomatoes, sliced

• Red onion – sliced or diced, not a lot (about ¼ of a small onion)

• Apple cider vinegar – tsp

• Sea Salt – a dash or two

• Dill – a pinch or about a ½-tsp

• Lemon pepper – a dash or two

• Lemon juice – a squirt or two (approximately ½-tsp)

• Olive oil – approximately a tsp

Instructions:

This is a slice, dice, dump and mix dish… Put everything together in a mixing bowl. Let chill for a bit if you desire it to be cold, then serve and enjoy!

This is a relatively healthy recipe.. a good low calorie diet and heart healthy too if you watch your salt and oil intake.

As mentioned in the segment, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. If you’d like to support the fight against cancer, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society. George is currently an ambassador for the Real Men Wear Pink fundraising campaign – click here to donate to his campaign. Thank you.