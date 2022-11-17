SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Daily Dish) – Zack Ward is reprising his iconic Christmas film role as the bully ‘Scut Farkus’ in the sequel holiday movie ‘A Christmas Story Christmas.’

This new movie shares a nostalgic trip down memory lane as you get to see classic characters back on the big screen, but this time all grown up, as adults. Zack Ward shares his childhood experiences on set, friendships with the cast now, and how the film helped launch his Hollywood career.

“No I never thought this would happen, absolutely not. It was a dream come true. The rest of the cast, the rest of the original cast is on the film as well. They’re like brothers to me, I’ve known them for 40 years and so for us all to get together and be able to do this film has just been you know just a blessing. It’s a wonderful movie and I think you’re really going to enjoy it,” said Ward.

Zack is also using the holiday season as a time to give back and is teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness and money to fight Alzheimer’s. This cause holds a special place in Ward’s heart, especially since his father was diagnosed with the disease last summer.

If you want to catch Zack in person, he will be at the actual Christmas Story house in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, December 17th from 10am to 3pm to signing autographs and take some photos with fans.

You can start streaming ‘A Christmas Story Christmas” on November 17th on HBO Max.