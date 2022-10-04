SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The number of incidents and reports of domestic violence in Utah is on the rise, according to the YWCA, one of the dozens of organizations working to prevent domestic abuse and violence throughout the state. The statistics show that 1 in 4 female identifying people have experienced domestiv violence/intimate partner violence in their lifetime. That statistic is 1 in 10 for male identifying people.

Abuse comes in all forms – physical, emotional and verbal, sexual, financial and digital and elder abuse for example. Survivors of abuse are not weak or ignorant; they do not stay in abusive

relationships because they like it. Batterers often experience or witness abuse when growing up or have abused previous partners. A batterer has generally never experienced a non-violent, respectful relationship.

Domestic violence affects people in all walks of life. It does not distinguish between race, faith, class, ethnicity, sexual orientation/gender identity, geographic location, education level, or income level. It is nationally estimated that one in three people will experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetime. Anyone can be a victim of domestic violence/IPV, regardless of gender. Statistics do show that approximately 95% of victims are female identifying/women, but male identifying people can be victims as well. Batterers create victims, not the

other way around.

It is the mission of YWCA Utah to eliminate racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. YWCA Utah provides domestic violence services to those seeking shelter and community resources. Each night the YWCA provides shelter, housing, and services to 220-240 domestic violence survivors and their children (non-pandemic numbers; now

they are slightly reduced due to safety measures).

How to Help:

Be supportive and listen

Be non-judgmental

Encourage them to talk to people who can provide help and guidance

Call the YWCA’s 24-hour crisis line at 801-537-8600

UDVC LinkLine 1-800-897-5465 (LINK) · Strong Hearts Native Helpline: 1-844-762-8483

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month DVAM – List of Events:

October 8th YWCA Utah Flag Planting & DVAM Awareness Walk -Annual flag planting and community building lead by YWCA. Join community members, local organizations, and Bikers Against Domestic Violence for ther 9th year “Walk for DV”. Walk starts at 10:30 a.m. then planting of the flags which will stay in the park until Sunday.

October 16th join the Rape Recover Center for Wearing Purple Day – wear purple in solidarity of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Share your photos with #rrcdv #rrcwearspurple. The Why for wearing purple and sharing posts: We want to connect our nonprofits and be one with the community of care we belong to.

For more information visit YWCAUtah.org.