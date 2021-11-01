Youth Rugby catching on in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Rugby is gaining popularity among young athletes in Utah. Utah has rugby programs for people age 5 all the way up to a professional rugby team. Utah Youth Rugby (UYR) starts at age 5 with little league and also includes high school teams throughout the state of Utah. UYR is co-ed through junior high and then splits from age 12 up to separate boys and girls teams.

Organizers of Utah Youth Rugby say the sport is extremely fun to play, but it is also a great way to teach positive life skills such as teamwork, respect and strong work ethic. Rugby is a physical sport, so you will strengthen your body while also strengthening your mind. Utah Youth Rugby goes through high school.

Utah Youth Rugby recently partnered with the Utah Warriors to create the Junior Warriors. It’s a Junior Jazz type model where essentially K-8 grade players are learning the fundamental skills like passing and catching from Utah’s professional players. This also naturally creates a relationship for players as they develop if they want to try out to be a part of a professional team.

Visit utahyouthrugby.org to find a team for your athlete to play on or to learn more about Utah’s Youth Rugby programs.