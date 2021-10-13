You can still join in on the Light the Night fun and help fight cancer

Recently, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society hosted an event to raise awareness and funds for a cause that they are passionate about. That event was Light The Night and it happened last week. Today on The Daily Dish we have Aubrey Allison joining our hosts to talk about how it went and what they were able to accomplish.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is at the forefront of the fight to cure cancer. They are the largest nonprofit dedicated to creating a world without blood cancers. Since 1949, they have invested nearly $1.3 billion in groundbreaking research, pioneering many of today’s most innovative approaches.

Due to COVID, the Light the Night event was done virtually but it was great to be able to highlight local stories and still have so many people come together as a community! They were able to raise $460,000 and that amount is still growing. The event was held via Zoom and they had an Opening Ceremony, Patient Support & Education, Discussed research, and also Lantern Pick up.

Be The Voice That Speaks Up.

Be The Hand That Reaches Out.

Be The Light That Cures Cancer.

The guests were also able to talk about the importance of Advocacy for families and patients. When someone you love hears “You Have Cancer” it can be one of the darkest moments in their life. One of the goals of the Light the Night community is to bring light and warmth.

With the Light the Night event already ended, there are still ways to help! They are still fundraising through spring. You can also always volunteer!

You can also visit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society website for additional fundraisers or you can send an email to Aubrey Allison!