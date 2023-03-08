SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Whether you have a crowd coming over to watch The Oscars (Sunday March 12 at 6pm on ABC4), or the gang gathering to cheer on your favorite team during March Madness and the playoffs – these easy, delicous party appetizers are sure to please your guests. We’ve collected a trio of party pleasers for you to try. Enjoy!

SAUSAGE BITES (recipe from Lindsay Funston, Delish.com)

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground pork sausage

2 c. Bisquick

4 c. shredded cheddar

2 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley, plus more for garnish

1 tbsp. paprika

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing

Directions:

Step 1 – Preheat oven to 350° and line a baking sheet with parchment. In a large bowl, mix together pork sausage, Bisquick, cheddar, parsley, and paprika until combined and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 – Using a small cookie scoop, place tablespoon-size balls of mixture onto prepared baking sheet.

Step 3 – Brush tops of balls with olive oil and bake until deeply golden and no longer pink, 25 minutes.

Step 4 – Garnish with parsley before serving.

BACON COVERED CHEESE BITES (recipe from Lindsay Funston, Delish.com)

Ingredients:

8 slices bacon

1 1/2 (8-oz.) blocks cream cheese, softened

1 c. shredded cheddar

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. paprika

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/3 c. freshly chopped chives

1/3 c. finely chopped pecans

18 pretzels sticks

Preparation:

Step 1 – In a large nonstick skillet, cook bacon until crispy, 8 minutes. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate, then finely chop. Set aside.

Step 2 – Meanwhile, in a large bowl, stir together cream cheese, cheddar cheese, garlic powder, and paprika and season with salt and pepper. Use a cookie scoop to form mixture into 18 small balls and transfer to a parchment–lined baking sheet. Refrigerate until firm, 1 hour.

Step 3 – In a shallow bowl, stir together bacon, chives, and pecans.

Step 4 – Roll balls in bacon-chive-pecan mixture, insert a pretzel stick into each, and let come to room temperature 15 minutes before serving. (If not serving right away, loosely cover with plastic wrap and return to fridge.)

FRESH MELON, PROSCIUTTO AND MOZZARELLA SKEWERS (recipe from Rian Handler, Delish.com)

Ingredients:

1 cantaloupe melon

12 fresh basil leaves

225 g mozzarella balls (ciliegine)

12 slices prosciutto

Balsamic glaze, for drizzling

Preparation:

Step 1 – Halve cantaloupe, then scoop out and discard seeds. Using a melon baller, scoop out 24 balls.

Step 2 – Assemble skewers: Layer cantaloupe, basil, mozzarella, prosciutto, and a second piece of cantaloupe until you have 12 skewers.

Step 3 – Drizzle skewers with balsamic glaze and serve immediately.

More great recipe ideas on Delish.com.