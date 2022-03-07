SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – In honor of International Women’s Day (Tuesday, March 8 2022) the Utah-based organization Women of The World is celebrating women and diversity through fashion and culture. Women of the World’s 12th Annual Fashion Show and Cultural Gala is scheduled for Wednesday evening, March 9th in Salt Lake City.

Women of The World is a boutique nonprofit organization that empowers forcibly displaced women and their families to achieve self-reliance in their new home in Utah. The annual fashion show and cultural gala helps connect women and cultures.

Some highlights from the organization’s efforts in 2021 include:

• Helped 32 women find new jobs (+100 job applications)

• Clients’ revenue increased by over $1 million on an annual basis from job placement and career development

• $43,000 in educational support and scholarships

• $229,000 in savings through customized service and advocacy

• 1,900 case hours

Visit WomenofWorld.org to learn more.