Women inspiring and strengthening hope for critically ill children

MURRARY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Together with Make-A-Wish Utah, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Utah faces a record number of wishes waiting to be granted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s a special group supporting Make-A-Wish with its mission. The Women Inspiring Strength & Hope (W.I.S.H.) Society brings together Utah’s most dynamic and inspiring women to enhance the mission of Make-A-Wish Utah through networking, mentoring and fundraising. This is a growing initiative at Make-A-Wish Utah and the society’s goal is to grant 20 additional wishes through its own fundraising and influence this year. Membership is open to women and men throughout the state of Utah, the annual membership fee is set at the level of your choosing and will be used to help grant wishes for Utah children.

Make-A-Wish has an upcoming Open House at A Wishing Place on Aug. 25th, giving tours of the building, offering refreshments, and exploring membership opportunities. The facility is located in Murray. All members are invited to attend and bring a couple of guests along to learn more. During the event, MAW will be hosting a star raising ceremony for wish kid Tyler, who has been diagnosed with a nervous system disorder and received his wish to go to Walt Disney World in 2018. The event is sponsored by Utah’s Independent Agents. They have been a proud partner of Make-A-Wish Utah for a number of years and have given more than $50,000 to help us grant wishes for Utah’s kids. For more than 100 years, UIA has worked to strengthen the insurance market in the state and represent the interests of all insurance agencies. Their members consist of insurance agents, insurance companies, general agencies, and all other insurance industry service providers.

To participate in the Open House on August 25th, text 385.205.8371 with your RSVP. More information at Utah.Wish.ORG or call 801.262.9474.