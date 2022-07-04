SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Wish granters are special volunteers for Make-A-Wish Utah who dedicate their volunteer time to making wishes comes true for children with critical illneeses. Debbie Olsen is part of a small group of volunteer wish granters who have reached a special milestone, having granted 100 wishes or more, changing 100 lives. Debbie joined the Make-A-Wish volunteer team in 1997.

Research shows that wishes can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need

to fight a critical illness. Make-A-Wish Utah faces a record number of wishes waiting to be granted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than ever before, wishes need the support of our community to grant the wish of every eligible child.

Volunteering with Make-A-Wish Utah is a fantastic opportunity to make a positive impact on our

community. Wish granters typically work in pairs and meet with a wish family directly to design a child’s wish

experience. A wish gives children renewed energy and strength, brings families closer together and unites

communities.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish Utah, visit wish.org/utah/volunteer.