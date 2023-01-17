SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) –The American Red Cross Utah is sharing share tips on how to stay prepared and stay safe this winter. With freezing temperatures, power outages, and dangerous driving conditions, it’s important to take the time to prepare for potential emergencies.

When driving in winter conditions, the American Red Cross Utah recommends checking your vehicle emergency supplies kit, bringing enough supplies for each person, and planning to travel during daylight hours, if possible. They also advise bringing a charged cell phone, letting someone know your destination, and checking weather reports before leaving.

Carbon monoxide safety is also a major concern during the winter months. The American Red Cross Utah recommends installing carbon monoxide alarms, having heating systems inspected and serviced annually, and never using fuel-burning appliances in confined spaces. They also advise knowing the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning and calling 9-1-1 if you suspect poisoning.

Power outages can also happen during the winter, so it’s important to have an emergency plan in place. The American Red Cross Utah recommends listening to local news and weather reports, creating a personalized emergency kit, and planning for persons with functional needs. They also advise keeping refrigerator and freezer doors closed, turning off lights except for one inside and one outside, and evacuating if necessary.

In addition to these tips, the American Red Cross Utah also advise keeping heating equipment at least three feet away from flammable materials to prevent fires. By following these tips, you can help keep yourself and your family safe during the winter months.