Wineries and top chefs all in one event for 3 days… Who can resist?

(The Daily Dish) Whitney Thompson joined Surae and Nicea today to talk about the upcoming Red, White and Snow event!

The Red, White and Snow Event is a 3-day celebration to benefit the National Ability Center and features wineries and top chefs from across the nation. This event offers donors, sponsors, and guests a unique opportunity to blend Park City’s passions through a menu of weekend events, including; wine tastings, private vintner dinners, ski days at three resorts, live and silent auctions, and black tie gala dinner.

Registration for the event is now available!

The 18th Annual Red, White & Snow will be held from Thursday, March 3 through Saturday, March 5

across some of Park City’s finest private homes and local resort venues.

The main events include: Thursday, March 3: Uncorked – An intimate gathering with live music and food. Friday, March 4: Wine on the Mountain – An exclusive slope-side tasting and lunch après ski party at the St. Regis Deer Valley. Friday, March 4: Vintner Dinners – Guests will experience specialty dishes paired with wine in a private setting. Saturday, March 5: Gala Dinner and Auction – A delectable dinner, wine, auction, music and more.



This year’s honorary partners are as follows: 2022 Honorary Chairperson: Chuck Heath (A former president of the board of the NAC) 2022 Honorary Vintner: Venge Vineyards (Kirk Venge) 2022 Honorary Chef: Clement Gelas of Courchevel Bistro and Talisker Club



All proceeds benefit the National Ability Center, a non-profit organization located in Park City, Utah with a mission of empowering individuals of all abilities by building self-esteem, confidence and lifetime skills through sport, recreation and educational programs. To purchase tickets for all events, visit their website. Interested attendees are encouraged to sign up in advance to reserve a spot before tickets sell out.

Also, make sure you follow along on Social Media and stay tuned for another exciting event – The Huntsman Cup!

The 33rd Annual Huntsman Cup World Para Alpine Ski Races (WPAS) will be hosted by the National Ability Center at Park City from Feb 8-10, 2022!

The Huntsman cup focuses on providing the opportunity to adaptive athletes who are hopefuls for future Paralympic games in 2022 and beyond. This Alpine ski racing event is geared toward athletes focused on building technical skills in racing and lowering their points to qualify for more upper level competition.

As we inch closer to the 2022 Winter Paralympics (March 4-13 in Beijing) it is a really exciting competition for our adaptive athletes and the community. The Huntsman Cup welcomes adaptive ski racers from around the globe and is an alpine ski race sanctioned by the International Paralympic Committee.

Those with race experience are encouraged to volunteer as course slippers or gate keepers. To find out more about these and other volunteer opportunities (bib collectors, hand timers, cheering section, room host, runners), please email our volunteer team at volunteer@discovernac.org.

Visit the National Ability Center website to get inspired and find out how to help.