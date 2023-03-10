This weekend has Everything, Everywhere, All At Once when it comes to entertainment to watch. Film Critic Patrick Beatty breaks down what to see and what to skip as well as some Oscars fun!

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett Written By: James Vanderbilt, Guy Busick, Kevin Williamson Starring: Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout, and brief drug use. All media courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

Ghostface takes Manhattan in the 6th addition to the Wes Craven franchise. Yes, this is now a franchise, and as such, there are rules to survive. Melissa Barrera returns as Sam Carpenter, the daughter of Billy Loomis, along with her sister Tara played by Jenna Ortega, and Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin, their two friends that survived the last film. Leaving Westfield for the city seemed like the perfect idea to get away, but when Ghostface killings begin again in New York City, Sam will be challenged with not only protecting her sister and own life, but now SHE is a suspect herself.

The kills are brutal, the story deep and with more meaning than any other installment before, but the meta-commentary of the horror genre feels like it’s run out of gas. I loved Sam and Tars’s relationship and how their story is expanded with grief and accepting the past. Both performances really sell the emotional beats of Scream VI. There are some incredibly suspenseful moments particularly one on a subway train that will have audiences gripping their seats. The mystery of who the killer is was set up decently. For me, I guessed it fairly quickly but that never really disappoints my overall enjoyment of the movie.

There is some overacting from supporting characters that are a little unintentionally funny and felt out of place for the tone they were going for, and I don’t think enough has been done on the side of meta-commentary that hasn’t already been explored in even the last Scream film. But still, this is a stronger story with more violence, and more gore, and is a cut above its other sequel siblings.

See It or Skip It: See it!

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods Written By: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods Starring: Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama Rated PG-13 for intense sci-fi action and peril, and brief bloody images. All media courtesy of Bron Creative.

Adam Driver stars as a space bus driver who accepts a long mission to bring shuttle people far in the galaxy. After an unforeseen asteroid field crashes the ship, Adam Driver and the sole survivor of the wreck must find a way to get off this planet. That planet? Prehistoric Earth, 65 million years ago. What begins as a very interesting premise fails in logic and proper action, but still has some positives.

This was clearly shot during the Pandemic, and with the COVID restrictions those movies in production during the past few years, especially independent films, were affected. Driver decides to go on this mission for his sick daughter, who is mostly shown through holograms and videos. His motivation to get off the planet comes from this girl who doesn’t speak the same language as him. He still insists on giving full monologues to her, expecting her to understand him. That’s when the film became more silly to me.

I love a good dinosaur movie but these creatures were for the most part shrouded in darkness. The action was close-up, handheld, and tough to follow. When you could see the dinosaurs they looked pretty good, and 65 does a good job of making these dinos distinct from certain other franchises.

This is by no means a bad movie, it’s just limited and you feel that. Not enough character building, not enough action, but just enough to not consider it a waste of your time. I’d say this is more of a riskier see-it, but if you love Adam Driver and are curious I’d say it couldn’t hurt. Otherwise, wait for streaming.

See It or Skip It: See It

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Bobby Farrelly Written By: Mark Rizzo, Javier Fesser, David Marqués Starring: Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Matt Cook Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sport Rated PG-13 for strong language and crude/sexual reference All media courtesy of Gold Circle Films.

Woody Harrelson returns to his basketball roots in this comedy film that toes the line between a family film and one for more adult children and parents. He plays Marcus, an assistant basketball coach with a bit of a temper. After a particularly hostile game, he gets in a drunk driving accident, forcing him to take a plea deal to avoid jail time. The judge decides to sentence him to coach a special needs basketball team, which feels like a lay-up for him. But that competitive edge pushes him to connect with his players more than ever before, in this charming sports film.

Loved seeing Kaitlyn Olson on the big screen, and I wanted to see her and Woody Harrelson turn on the comedy more. The players are all fantastic and hilarious. Compared to other sports films centered around special needs people I would say this gives much respect and opportunity to all the actors and the film succeeds because of them. Champions is one to see with family- but be warned there is some sexual content in it, but just cover your kid’s eyes like the good ol’ days and you’ll be fine.

See It or Skip It: See It

Where to Watch: Hulu Created By: Mel Brooks Starring: Pamela Adlon, Quinta Brunson, Nick Kroll. Taika Waititi, Wanda Sykes, Johnny Knoxville, Jack Black Genre: Comedy, History Rated TV-MA All media courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Mel Brooks’s comedic masterpiece History of the World returns with Part II on Hulu. In this episodic series, we are taken through time in some historical sketch comedy with a star-studded lineup of comedians worth a watch.

See It or Skip It: See it

Make sure you watch The Oscars Sunday, March 12th at 6:00 PM on ABC4.com, you can print our your own Oscar ballot via Rotten Tomatoes here to join in on the fun!