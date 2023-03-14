SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Renee Huang, the founder of Wild Women Tribe, recently shared insights on the benefits of mindfulness and presence as essential tools for mental health and coping strategies. Wild Women Tribe offers empowerment-oriented excursions, day-long outdoor workshops, and multi-day retreats in nature, all aimed at helping women reconnect with their unique essence and disconnect from modern-day distractions such as cell phones.

According to Huang, practices such as mindfulness and self-growth tools are necessary for mental health hygiene, just like brushing your teeth and staying active. Prioritizing mindfulness can lead to a decrease in stress and anxiety, increase feelings of connection, and inspire positive outlooks in other areas of life.

For women seeking community and connection, Huang suggests stepping outside of their comfort zones and joining a Wild Women Tribe camping retreat. The transformative power of spending time in nature has been increasingly recognized, with the practice of “forest bathing” gaining popularity. Huang explains that spending time outdoors unplugged from technology and stress can lead to increased wellbeing, and the practice of “earthing” or “grounding” has been shown to have revitalizing benefits.

In addition to outdoor excursions and workshops, Wild Women Tribe also incorporates traditional practices such as drinking cacao into their retreats. Cacao, a warm beverage made from pure cacao bean, has been used by ancient South and Central American indigenous tribes for heart-centered, connective ceremonies. Huang says that drinking cacao can create connection, and openness, and the beverage has numerous health benefits, including minerals such as potassium and magnesium and the compound theobromine, which can increase cognitive abilities and energy.

The Wild Women Tribe has a few upcoming events including:

WANDER daylong excursion

Sat Mar 25

$175 for total

9:30 am to 2:30 pm

Moab Camping Retreat

Apr 28-30, 2023

$849 per person

You can also follow them on social media for more information:

Facebook: @wildwomentribepc

Instagram: @wildwomen_tribe