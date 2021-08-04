Where you can take the family to enjoy an outdoor movie this month

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – There’s something about watching a move at the drive-in theater or at an outdoor screening that just screams “summer fun”. And family fun at the drive-in is exactly what the Utah Film Center is providing by inviting families to the Union Drive-in or outdoor screenings at Salt Lake County recreation centers. Some of the drive-ins are free and some are $5 per car making this a cheap and easy way to gather with friends outdoors. Upcoming screenings include:

• Aug 4: Fly Away Home at Wheeler Farms,

• Aug 6: The Lost Boys

• Aug 7: Time Bandits

• Moana, Babe and Finding Nemo are coming up too!

Visit Utahfilmcenter.org/outdoor for a full line up and to reserve your spot.

The Utah Film Center is also supporting teachers, students and families as they head back to school this year.

RESOURCES FOR TEACHERS – The Utah Film Center is reintroducing its popular professional development course for teachers. SHIFT is a clear and comprehensive way to help teachers brush up on elements of media arts and storytelling to help kids learn these skills in the classroom including editing, storyboarding and more.

ACCESSIBILITY IS TOP OF MIND – what was once a 1 – 2 day intensive course is now a semester long, self paced program. With input from teachers the Utah Film Center took steps to revamp the delivery of its professional development for teachers. The program is free and registration is now live on the Utah Film Center website.

FILM IN THE CLASSROOM – The Utah Film Center believes film is a powerful teaching tool that allows for self expression, fosters empathy and exposes students to interesting ideas. UFC offers free discussion guides and short films for teachers to work into their curriculum that explore themes of identity, friendship, chasing your dreams and more.