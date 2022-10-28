SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Bill Engvall can do it all. He’s done comedy, hosting, producing, acting and even a little bit of dancing ⁠— you name it. Right now he’s on tour with his comedy show and awaiting the birth of his second grandchild. He told us on the Daily Dish, that he is planning on retiring later this year. His last show will be right here in Utah at the Eccles Theater on New Year’s Eve at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Engvall says during the coronavirus pandemic he couldn’t travel for shows and he realized he didn’t miss being on the road as much as he thought he would. After performing for 42 years he says now is a good time to focus on family especially his grandchildren. Engavll adds he’s done everything he wanted to do from books, movies, platinum, gold albums, and even TV shows. He says he never wanted to any of it for a check, it’s been about having fun. He has a lot of great memories of the road and wants to leave with all the good memories.

