Where to shop for a car without the stress

Nick with Markosian Auto visits the Daily Dish to talk with Nicea about the easy and convenient ways they have to shop for a car.

Markosian Auto has locations available in Taylorsville, Ogden, and Logan that you can visit but they also have the ability for you to go online to their website, see IF and WHAT you qualify for, check out their inventory and complete almost the entire transaction before even going to the dealership.

About 15 years ago Nick was tired of seeing perfectly good people with good jobs and the ability to make a car payment get turned down by the lenders they worked with. Because of this, they started financing people themselves. Since that time they have helped over 10,000 customers get into a reliable vehicle with affordable down payments and payments. Because Markosian Auto does its own financing they can guarantee that if you have a job and a driver’s license you will get approved.

At Markosian Auto, they want to get you into a nicer, newer car. Nick wants you to get into a car with a payment that you’ll love.

Visit the Markosian website, see what they have available, get qualified, and get on the road delay. Give Nick and the rest of the team a call at (801) 308-8000!

This article contains sponsored content.