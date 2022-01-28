What women need to know about heart disease and going red

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Friday, February 4, 2022 is National Wear Red Day – a day when everyone is encouraged to wear red in honor of National Heart Month and recognizing the need to be heart healthy. For women in general, the risk of cardiovascular disease is high, 1 in 3 women will experience heart disease in their lifetime.

In its 18th year, the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women® movement has funded lifesaving women’s research, advanced public health policy, championed closing gender gaps in research and STEM and created a platform for women to address their greatest health risk – cardiovascular disease.

According to The American Heart Association’s website, Heart.org, there are risk factors for heart disease which we can control and manage.

Risk Factors That Can Be Managed

You can control or treat these risk factors with lifestyle changes and your healthcare provider’s help:

High blood pressure

Smoking

High blood cholesterol

Lack of regular activity

Obesity or overweight

Diabetes

There are also risk factors we cannot control or manage.

Risk Factors You Can’t Control:

Age

Gender

Heredity (family health history)

Race

Previous stroke or heart attack

To learn more, visit Heart.org.