SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — After a chilly winter, spring is just around the corner and Mama Angel has some fun ideas to welcome the new season. Angel Shannon, Mama Angel, talked about the joys of March and how to make the most of it.

To start off, Mama Angel shared her love for rotisserie chicken and how she planted the seeds for it to get a head start for when the weather warms up. She also demonstrated how to make a mini greenhouse using a plastic container from a rotisserie chicken and some soil to plant seeds and watch them grow.

Mama Angel also showed off her beautiful sun catchers made with tissue paper and a sparkly Mod Podge. She encouraged viewers to get creative with any shapes or colors they like and to let the light shine through to bring some sunshine into the house.

As March is also International Women’s Month, Mama Angel reminded everyone to celebrate and uplift the women in their lives. She also mentioned that Girl Scout cookies are out and available until the end of the month, adding to the fun of the season.

Despite some snowfall, Mama Angel is looking forward to spring and hopes everyone can make the most of it. To contact Mama Angel, she can be reached on Facebook or email her at MamaAngelIsHere@gmail.com.