Ogden, Utah (The Daily Dish) — WB’s Eatery, established in November 2019, offers a unique and inclusive dining experience for all. The eatery is a one-stop-shop that combines a restaurant, café, non-alcoholic bottle shop and event venue all in one.

WB’s Eatery brings simplicity to food and drink, with an emphasis on quality ingredients made with love. The eatery offers classic appetizers and 8-foot meat and cheese boards for events, both at their location or at private venues.

The non-alcoholic bottle shop is a key aspect of WB’s Eatery’s inclusive approach to dining and drinking. The bottle shop offers a variety of non-alcoholic craft cocktails, wines, and beers, allowing everyone to participate in the experience.

The bottle shop is available at WB’s Eatery in Ogden, as well as at Pig & A Jelly Jar locations in SLC and Ogden, and at The Neighborhood Hive in Sugar House. Additionally, the bottle shop’s products can be purchased online and shipped nationwide. WB’s Eatery is dedicated to providing an approachable and affordable dining experience for everyone.