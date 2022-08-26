NEW YORK, NY (ABC4 Utah) – It’s a big weekend for music video fans and artists – the annual MTV Video Music Awards are being handed out on Sunday, August 28, 2022 and you can watch all the action live on Utah’s CW30 starting at 6 p.m. MT.

MTV News Host Dometi Pongo, will be on the ground covering the 2022 VMAs all weekend for the VMAs pre-show and red carpet. The Daily Dish got the inside scoop on this weekend’s VMAs from Pongo – his favorite nominees, what he’s most excited about and who he thinks is going to steal the show.

VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD: Global superstar Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s coveted honor and perform live for the first time since 2018.

The 2022 “VMAs” will return to celebrate the biggest names in music on Sunday, August 28th at 8PM ET/PT with show-stopping surprises, epic performances and a fan-filled audience LIVE from New Jersey’s famed Prudential Center and airing across MTV’s global footprint of linear and digital platforms in 170+ countries, reaching 422 million households in nearly 30 different languages. For the third consecutive year, the “VMAs” will simulcast on The CW Network, making the show available to an expanded broadcast audience, in addition to BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.

