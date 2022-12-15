SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Daily Dish) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year to go see the local production of Star of Wonder: A New Christmas Musical. This is the 4th year that the show is coming back to the stage.

It follows the story of Jack Lewis, a veteran of World War I. For Jack, the Christmas season is a reminder of the horrors he witnessed during the war. Specifically, he can’t forget the Christmas truce of 1914, when troops on both sides of the Western Front took a break from fighting to sing carols and honor the day together. Lewis is struggling to come to terms with his wartime experience and find a place in his family’s annual Christmas festival. But when he meets a young woman named Mary, he starts to see the holiday in a new light.

James Conlee, is the creator and director of the show. He’s also a veteran actor who has worked in local theater and television productions and as well as performing in Kurt Bestor’s popular annual holiday concerts in the late 1990s. He says he’s been working on writing ‘Star of Wonder’ for over 10 years.

Star of Wonder is a new musical by Conlee that weaves several Christmas songs into a narrative, pivoting around the historical event of the Christmas truce. The musical is a heartwarming story of hope and redemption that will resonate with anyone who has ever struggled to find their place in the world. You can even listen to some of the music now on their website. The show is about 95 minutes long and there is no intermission. You can check out the show from December 21st – 23rd, 2022 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.