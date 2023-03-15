OREM, Utah (The Daily Dish) — The Zions Indie Film Festival is showing off James Haven’s film, “Court of Conscience.” Haven, the son of famous actor Jon Voight and brother of Angelina Jolie, took on the role of director for this film, which stars his father and the late Anton Yelchin.

The film tells the story of a conversation between a cardinal and a priest, with both actors delivering powerful performances. Haven described the film as a David and Goliath type of story, where the underdog can overcome any obstacle. He hopes viewers will take away the message that they can overcome any challenge they face in life.

Haven announced a collaboration with writer Jenni James for their new film, “Nothing for Christmas.” This fun family film has an inspiring message, and they are thrilled to have Quinton Aaron on board, who played Big Mike in “The Blind Side.”

You can watch “Court of Conscience” at the Zions Indie Film Fest on Saturday, March 18 at the SCERA Center in Orem at 12:30 p.m.