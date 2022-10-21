SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The mastermind behind “Mindfreak,” Criss Angel, is about to blow minds with a new celebrity competition series: Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars. In each episode, celebrities train with Criss and learn his award-winning magic to compete and create a mind-blowing series of performances. The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic which they perform in front of a panel of three judges: magician Criss Angel (“Criss Angel MINDFREAK,” “AMYSTIKA,” “RAW”), Emmy® Award-winning comedian Loni Love, and master magician Lance Burton. Acclaimed comedian and actor Eddie Griffin (“Undercover Brother,” “A Star is Born”) serves as the host for the show. In Angel’s words this group is just, “a formula that just spelled entertainment.” The series is filmed on the AMYSTIKA stage in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

During the show’s first season you can expect to see plenty of celebrities including singer and performer Donny Osmond (“Donny & Marie”) , model Cynthia Bailey (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”), and actor Corbin Bleu (“High School Musical”), just to name a few. Criss Angel says, “I think people will be really, really surprised with the outcome.” Angel also adds that viewers can expect to see celebrities levitate and fly around the stage but not just a few inches, he’s talking about 20 or 30 feet off the ground. Angel says some celebrities had to overcome their fear of heights to perform their tricks. At the end of the show, the highest scoring celebrity will win the coveted golden wand.

The idea for the show was born when the coronavirus pandemic first hit, and since then, has grown into becoming a new tv show. The series is produced by Criss Angel Studios, Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars is executive produced by Criss Angel, Dave Baram, Erich Recker and co-executive produced by Peter Hebri. You can watch Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars when it premieres Saturday, October 22 at 8pm on Utah’s CW30.