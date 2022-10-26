OREM, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Get ready to take a journey on the slopes with Warren Miller’s 73rd annual ski and snowboard film “Daymaker.” You can see some of Utah’s mountains at Snowbasin Resort as well as some of Greece’s Olympus Range and British Columbia’s Monashees. “Daymaker” premieres on October 26 in Orem, UT, Big Sky, MT, Walnut Creek, CA, and Downers Grove, IL.

You can watch the film in several spots across Utah:

• Orem: Grand Theater, 10/26 at 7:30pm

• Ogden: Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 10/27 at 7:30 pm

• Salt Lake City: Jeanne Wagner Theater, 10/28 at 6:00pm and 9:00 pm

• Park City: The Ray, 10/29 at 7:00pm



Warren Miller Entertainment (WME) has been a pioneer in action sports cinematography since 1949. WME is what some people are calling “the leader in snow and adventure sports production, stock footage, event experiences, and four-season content solutions for sponsors, clients, and athletes.”



Outside+ members also get access to Daymaker on-demand, with the digital release slated for November 23 on Outside Watch. All Warren Miller films dating back to 1968 are available on this streaming platform, exclusively for Outside+ members. Warren Miller Entertainment is a division of Outside Inc, based in Boulder, Colorado.



Join the annual celebration with Warren Miller’s “Daymaker.” Find tickets, trailer and more information at Warren Miller’s website.