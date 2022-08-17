WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – It’s Back-To-School time for students, teachers and staff across Utah. According to a 2021 survey by AdoptaClassroom.org, teachers spend an average of $750 of their own money each year to purchase supplies for their students and classrooms. Walmart identified a local teacher who emobodies that giving spirit and asked ABC4 to help surprise the third grade teacher with a shopping spree to help restock her classroom this year.

ABC4’s Nicea DeGering met with Aimee Scott, a third grade teacher from South Ogden, at the Walmart Supercenter in West Valley City on Aimee’s first day of class this year under the impression Aimee was going to be interviewed for a story about how to restock your classroom on a budget. Surprise! Carmen Barber, Manager at the West Valley City Walmart Supercenter interrupted our “interview” with a $750 Walmart shopping spree gift card and a Wamart+ Membership for Aimee.

Watch the video clip for Aimee’s reaction and insight on how helpful this is for her classroom.

Thank you Aimee and all teachers for what you do! And Thank you Walmart for supporting teachers and students!