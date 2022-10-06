HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (ABC4 Utah) – Fans of the beloved Walker Texas Ranger franchise are taking a trip to the past with the premiere of The CW Network’s Walker Independence tonight (October 6) on Utah’s CW30. The new series premiere is at 9 p.m. and we have the inside dish on all the drama and even some hint of a love-story developing on this western-themed action series from one of the stars of the show – actress Katherine McNamara.

About The New Series – Walker Independence (Weekdays at 9pm on Utah’s CW30)

Set in the late 1800s, an origin story of The CW’s current hit series “Walker,” WALKER INDEPENDENCE follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara, “Arrow”), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez, “911: Lone Star”), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver (Katie Findlay, “The Carrie Diaries”), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby’s origins, and Kai (Lawrence Kao, “Wu Assassins”), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr, “Walker”), a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark, until she turns the tables on him. In seeking justice for her husband, Abby encounters Independence’s noble deputy sheriff, Augustus (Philemon Chambers, “Single All the Way”), and his new boss, Sheriff Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian, “Another Life”), who she has reason to believe is a very bad man indeed. Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby’s husband’s killer, and vow to save Independence – a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems.

About Katherine McNamara (Abby Walker on “Walker Independence”)

Katherine McNamara stars as Abby Walker on The CW’s highly anticipated new series WALKER INDEPENDENCE. Originally from Boston’s upper class, Abby is a tough-minded woman who heads west to start a new life with her husband Liam (guest star Brandon Sklenar) who’s to become sheriff of Independence, Texas. After her husband is killed by a horse thief in the night, Abby wanders grief-stricken through the brush, until Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) rescues her and escorts her to Independence. Fearful that her husband’s killer is still lurking in town, Abby reinvents her life in this strange and dangerous place while assembling a rag-tag group to help her seek justice for her husband’s murder. Abby will be the first Walker to go to war against overwhelming odds, but not the last…

McNamara is an actress and singer who is perhaps best known for her role as Clary Fray in the series “Shadowhunters.” The fantasy show, based on a series of young adult books, drew a massive fanbase and garnered multiple People’s Choice Award and Teen Choice Award wins.

She is also well known for starring in The CW’s “Arrow” as Mia Smoak (aka Blackstar). Initially only referred to as Blackstar, Mia is an underground cage fighter from a possible future. The reveal of Mia’s true identity as the daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak was described as the best twist of season seven.

McNamara began her career on Broadway at the age of 13 as Fredrika in “A Little Night Music,” starring opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones and Angela Lansbury. Additional roles include Esther Jane in the pre-Broadway world premiere of “A Christmas Story, the Musical!” as well as “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “The Crucible,” “Inherit the Wind” and “Galileo.” She has also been cast in a number of Equity workshops/readings, including “PAN” with Laura Osnes, which was created by the “In the Heights” creative team.

McNamara made her big screen debut in Warner Bros.’ “New Years Eve,” in which she portrayed Lily. She also starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie “Girl Vs. Monster” opposite Olivia Holt, which attracted more than five million viewers, as well as the independent film “Contest” as Sarah O’Malley opposite Kenton Duty. The film dives into the dark world of high school bullying and found a home on Cartoon Network as part of their anti-bullying initiative.

Most recently, McNamara was seen in the comedy-horror film “Untitled Horror Movie,” which was released in June 2021. The film was shot entirely during lockdown with writing, pre-production and the filming process taking place remotely. Additional film credits include “Finding You,” opposite Vanessa Redgrave, and “Trust” alongside Victoria Justice. In December of 2020, McNamara starred as character Julia Lawry in the mini-series “The Stand,” based on the Stephen King novel.

In 2018 McNamara reprised her role as Sonya in the third installment of “The Maze Runner” trilogy, “Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” alongside Dylan O’Brien and Kaya Scodelario. She originated the role in the second film “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials.”

Other film projects include “Tom Sawyer & Huckleberry Finn” opposite Joel Courtney and Jake T. Austin, Disney’s family-friendly “Little Savages,” Universal’s film by R.L. Stine, “MONSTERVILLE: Cabinet of Souls,” “A Sort of Homecoming” opposite Laura Marano, “Is That a Gun in Your Pocket?” with Cloris Leachman, “Natural Selection” with Anthony Michael Hall, “A Wife’s Nightmare” with Jennifer Beals and “Indiscretion” with Mira Sorvino and Cary Elwes. Up next, McNamara will be seen in comedy “El Tonto” opposite Kate Beckinsale and Jason Sudeikis. She will also be heard as the voice of Cat in “The Adventures of Bunny Bravo.”

McNamara now divides her acting talents between television and film. Notable television credits include “CSI,” “Unforgettable,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Drop Dead Diva,” “30 Rock,” “Late Night with David Letterman,” MTV “Happyland,” “Workaholics,” “Unforgettable,” “Jessie,” “Good Morning America,” PBS’s “Sondheim! The Birthday Concert,” and the highly acclaimed series “The Fosters.”

The triple threat has added music to her resume as well. McNamara plays the guitar, piano, and enjoys singing and songwriting. She has shared her passion for music with the world by releasing songs “Making a Monster” which can be heard in episode one of “The Stand.” She has also released “Ember” (2017), which was featured in the “Shadowhunters” season two finale, as well as “Glass Slipper” (2017). In addition, she has several songs featured in films, including her original song “Chatter” (2013) on the “Contest” soundtrack.

At the age of 14, McNamara graduated with honors from high school and graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Business with an emphasis in Finance from Drexel University’s Le Bow School of Business at the age of 17. She is now pursuing a Master of Literature at the John Hopkins University as part of their Advanced Academics graduate degree program.

McNamara is committed to giving back to the community. She is a champion for the United Nations Foundation’s girl empowerment campaign, Girl Up, a spokesperson for Stomp Out Bullying, an avid supporter of the MS Society and the Lollipop Theater Network, a lifetime Girl Scout and a volunteer for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. She is also a regular attendee of Children’s Mercy Hospital’s Big Slick celebrity weekend in support of pediatric cancer research and treatment programs.

McNamara also has a passion for all forms of dance including ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, waltz and hula.

Originally from Kansas City, Missouri, McNamara currently resides in Los Angeles.