Walk For Love supports Shriners Hospitals for Children

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Shriners Hospitals for Children is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Shriners Hospitals health care system provides advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is gearing up for its 7th Annual Walk For Love fundraiser, taking place Sept. 10-18, 2021. The event will be held virtually this year because of concerns regarding COVID, but participants are encouraged to register to get out and walk wherever they are and wherever they feel comfortable doing so.

SaraJane Giles, 14, has a form of osteogenesis imperfecta, commonly called brittle bone disease, which caused her to have knock knees and pain at a young age. After finding Shriners Hospital, she now not only walks with ease, but runs and plays her favorite sport, basketball. Participating in the Walk for LOVE is not only a way to support her hospital, it’s a celebration of her own ability to walk.

Salt Lake City Shriners Hospitals for Children encourages participants to identify a 1.5-mile route in your community, and join the bigger group virtually from September 10 through 18, 2021 for the 7th annual Walk. Because of community support, Shriners Hospitals for Children has been able to provide life-saving and life-changing care to kids for nearly 100 years.

To register for Walk For Love, visit LoveToTheRescue.org.