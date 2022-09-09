SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The American Cancer Society is relaunching its volunteer driver program, Road To Recovery, after pausing it during the height of the COVID pandemic.

The ACS needs more drivers to support the Road To Recovery® volunteer program, which provides cancer patients with free rides to treatment. This year, an estimated 13,190 people will be diagnosed with cancer in Utah. For some cancer patients getting transportation to and from treatment can be their biggest roadblock. A successful transportation assistance program can be a tremendous, potentially life-saving resource for the community. That’s why volunteering for the ACS Road to Recovery program is so important.

“Volunteering as a Road To Recovery® driver will put you at the heart of the American Cancer Society’s mission and fulfill a critical need for cancer patients. Even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there,” said Cidne Christensen, Director, American Cancer Society, Utah

The Society screens and trains all volunteer drivers. Volunteer drivers donate their time and can provide as many rides as they want.

The American Cancer Society takes safety seriously and has implemented new guidelines to minimize COVID-19 risks to patients and volunteer drivers. Volunteer drivers are required to certify that they are fully vaccinated and will continue to maintain that status during their service to the program.

All drivers must have:

· A good driving record

· A current, valid driver’s license

· Proof of adequate automobile insurance

· Access to a safe and reliable vehicle

· Schedule availability

· Regular desktop, laptop, or tablet computer access

To learn more about volunteering for the Road To Recovery program, visit cancer.org/roadtorecovery.