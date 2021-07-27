Utah’s Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration kicks off July 31st

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 9th Annual Utah Pacific Island Heritage Month festivities will kick off on the evening of July 31, 2021, with a return to an in-person, live event at the Pacific Heritage Academy at 1755 West 1100 North Street in Salt Lake City.

A series of events throughout August, extending into early September, will celebrate Pacific Island culture in Utah. The events are open to the public and everyone is invited. Visit www.upihm.com for updates and schedules.

The kickoff event on July 31, 2021, runs from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM and will include food for sale, cultural booths, young entrepreneurs selling their products and live entertainment. Organizers are still accepting vendor and sponsor applications.

The month-long celebration of Utah’s diverse culture comes at a time of peak anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander hate crimes. The events provide an opportunity for Utahns to seek diversity and inclusion by making new acquaintances and experiencing new cultural experiences.