Utah’s LGBTQ+ business community gathers for Lead Out Loud economic summit

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Members of Utah’s LGBTQ+ business community are jumping into the “shark tank” this month, almost literally, as they gather at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium for the 3rd Annual Economic Summit “Lead OUT Loud.” The economic summit is scheduled for Thursday, September 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Draper.

The event is being hosted by the Utah LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce. Organizers say the summit is open to all business owners in the LGBTQ+ community and allied business owners. The mission is to network and support business owners with their professional goals and to share ideas so businesses can thrive and survive in the current economy.

The program includes guest speakers and presentations and networking sessions. To learn more about the economic summit, visit utahlgbtqchamber.org or email info@utahlgbtqchamber.org.